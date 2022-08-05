Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) COO Sells $69,300.50 in Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE PEG opened at $64.73 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -110.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

