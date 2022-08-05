Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) COO Sells $69,300.50 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2022

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEGGet Rating) COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE PEG opened at $64.73 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -110.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.