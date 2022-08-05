Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LUNG. Citigroup lowered shares of Pulmonx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.43.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of LUNG stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,694. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.55. Pulmonx has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.19 million, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 103.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $45,540.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,945,141.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,599 shares of company stock valued at $83,012. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNG. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Pulmonx by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,943,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,200 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,695,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,474 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,447,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth $17,214,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 375.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after buying an additional 395,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.