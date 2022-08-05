PumaPay Reaches Market Cap of $825,124.03 (PMA)

PumaPay (PMA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. One PumaPay coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PumaPay has a market cap of $825,124.03 and $438.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PumaPay alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,126.89 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003656 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00131479 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00033521 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00065610 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 31,732,432,231 coins. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PumaPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.