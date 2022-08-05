Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP) Insider Acquires £375,000 in Stock

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP – Get Rating) insider Paul Pindar bought 2,500,000 shares of Purplebricks Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £375,000 ($459,502.51).

Purplebricks Group Stock Down 0.1 %

LON:PURP opened at GBX 15.30 ($0.19) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.86. The company has a market capitalization of £46.94 million and a PE ratio of -2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Purplebricks Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 12.25 ($0.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 74.28 ($0.91).

Get Purplebricks Group alerts:

About Purplebricks Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also engages in letting residential properties. It offers its services under the Purplebricks brand name. Purplebricks Group plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Purplebricks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purplebricks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.