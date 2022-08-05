Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP) Insider Acquires £375,000 in Stock

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP – Get Rating) insider Paul Pindar bought 2,500,000 shares of Purplebricks Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £375,000 ($459,502.51).
Purplebricks Group Stock Down 0.1 %
LON:PURP opened at GBX 15.30 ($0.19) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.86. The company has a market capitalization of £46.94 million and a PE ratio of -2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Purplebricks Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 12.25 ($0.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 74.28 ($0.91).
About Purplebricks Group
