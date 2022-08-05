Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Tower Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $421.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.45 million.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $47.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average is $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.88. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $49.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $45,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 379.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 3.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 34.3% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 93,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 23,860 shares during the last quarter.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

