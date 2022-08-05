Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Regal Rexnord in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.56. The consensus estimate for Regal Rexnord’s current full-year earnings is $10.63 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.47 EPS.

RRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.60.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $136.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.76. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 63.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Recommended Stories

