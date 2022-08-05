Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Henry Schein in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HSIC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.14.

HSIC stock opened at $74.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.97. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $70.25 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,111,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,271,000 after buying an additional 1,773,481 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,616,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,303,000 after buying an additional 691,299 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1,349.8% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 580,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,044,000 after buying an additional 540,908 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,369,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,609,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,427,000 after buying an additional 427,442 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

