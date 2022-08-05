QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $328.14

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 328.14 ($4.02) and traded as high as GBX 396.20 ($4.85). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 394.20 ($4.83), with a volume of 1,084,310 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.90) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 350 ($4.29) to GBX 355 ($4.35) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.70) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

QinetiQ Group Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of £2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,548.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 369.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 328.93.

QinetiQ Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at QinetiQ Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,666.67%.

In other news, insider Steve Wadey sold 117,926 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.45), for a total value of £428,071.38 ($524,533.00).

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.