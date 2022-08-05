Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 138.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 398,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,581 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $22,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFC. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.12. 56,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,318,436. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.54%.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

