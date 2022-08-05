Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $21.37 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 182,946 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.05% of Phillips 66 worth $21,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,925,000 after purchasing an additional 535,197 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,446,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,470,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,496,000 after acquiring an additional 268,302 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,932,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,486,000 after acquiring an additional 112,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,726,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,075,000 after acquiring an additional 130,631 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.39. The company had a trading volume of 17,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.81 and its 200-day moving average is $87.96.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

