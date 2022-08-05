Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $20.41 Million in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 99,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $20,407,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.07% of Extra Space Storage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.4% in the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

NYSE EXR traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,001. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.88. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.70 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.30.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

