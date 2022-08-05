Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 117,900 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 117,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,511,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.38. 50,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.32 and its 200-day moving average is $239.75.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.38 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.62.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

