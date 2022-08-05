Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 46,669 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,669 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $22,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.2 %

Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,317. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.00 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.00.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

