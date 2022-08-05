Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Gap Up to $3.15

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.15, but opened at $3.35. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 113,975 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on QRTEA. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail Stock Up 10.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 0.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 3,111.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.