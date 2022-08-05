Raiden Network Token Price Tops $0.0712 on Top Exchanges (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be bought for $0.0712 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $4.75 million and $54,042.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00007642 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010012 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00239749 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

RDN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network.

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

