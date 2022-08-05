Randgold Resources (LON:RRS) Stock Price Up 7,701,076.5%

Randgold Resources Limited (LON:RRS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7,701,076.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 6,862 ($84.08) and last traded at GBX 6,546 ($80.21). Approximately 51,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 679,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

Randgold Resources Stock Up 7,701,076.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,546 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,546.

Randgold Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Randgold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randgold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.