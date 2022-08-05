Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Director Antonio Grassotti Purchases 4,700 Shares

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) Director Antonio Grassotti purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $22,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,830.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ranpak Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:PACK opened at $5.36 on Friday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $439.16 million, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.19.
Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.32 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. Ranpak’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.
Institutional Trading of Ranpak
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PACK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Ranpak from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ranpak from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.
About Ranpak
Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ranpak (PACK)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.