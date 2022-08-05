Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Director Antonio Grassotti Purchases 4,700 Shares

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) Director Antonio Grassotti purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $22,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,830.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ranpak Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PACK opened at $5.36 on Friday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $439.16 million, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.19.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.32 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. Ranpak’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Ranpak

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACK. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Ranpak in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ranpak in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,719,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 269,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Ranpak from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ranpak from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

Featured Stories

