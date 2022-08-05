Raymond James Comments on Boralex Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Boralex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$176.80 million.

Boralex Trading Up 4.2 %

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLX. Scotiabank raised their price target on Boralex from C$48.75 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday. CSFB downgraded Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Boralex to a “hold” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boralex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.00.

Shares of TSE:BLX opened at C$48.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 156.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$42.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.06. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$30.04 and a 52-week high of C$48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.90%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

