Raymond James Cuts Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target to C$17.00

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AEGXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. FIX downgraded Aecon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities downgraded Aecon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Aecon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.72.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Price Performance

AEGXF stock opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $17.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.82.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.