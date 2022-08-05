Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RJF. Citigroup cut their price objective on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.25.

Raymond James Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $100.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $117.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.13.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 8.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 23.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

