Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00004562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $6.57 million and approximately $5,712.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000205 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.24 or 0.00456283 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000687 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.48 or 0.01977646 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002018 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000210 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.00286979 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000777 BTC.
Receive Access Ecosystem Profile
RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading
