Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Match Group (MTCH)

8/4/2022 – Match Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/4/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $100.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $128.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $105.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Match Group was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/3/2022 – Match Group was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $145.00.

7/26/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $130.00 to $128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $105.00.

7/11/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Match Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $138.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Match Group stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.78. 173,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331,085. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.10. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.15 and a 52-week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 181.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Match Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

