Refereum (RFR) Price Hits $0.0069

Refereum (RFR) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $34.46 million and $8.34 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Refereum has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,252.10 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003634 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00132223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00033537 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00062086 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum (RFR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com.

Refereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

