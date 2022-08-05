Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,795 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,095,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,065,000 after purchasing an additional 837,374 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,181,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,038,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,421,000 after purchasing an additional 649,855 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,607,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,670,000 after purchasing an additional 538,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,137,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,531,000 after purchasing an additional 374,993 shares during the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:QYLD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.47. 67,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,789,861. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average of $19.27.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a $0.181 dividend. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%.

