Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 928 Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 80,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TAIL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.70. 96,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23.

