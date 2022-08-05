Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 196 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $538,000. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

VXF traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.86. 3,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,199. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $125.69 and a 1-year high of $200.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.50.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

