Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,112 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 240,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,026,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 117.3% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 669.9% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 51,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

AMLP stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.00. 132,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,253,906. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.52. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $42.18.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.