Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $71,285,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 851 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Tesla by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,725 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $26.64 on Friday, hitting $899.26. 487,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,116,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $741.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $843.26. The company has a market cap of $939.27 billion, a PE ratio of 111.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $385.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BNP Paribas reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $859.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total transaction of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total value of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,239 shares of company stock worth $53,099,879. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.