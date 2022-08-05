Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,279,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,635,000 after purchasing an additional 171,521 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,483,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 499.0% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 55,876 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,218,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

COMT stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,271. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.87.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.