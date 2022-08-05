Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,284 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,082,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,687,000 after acquiring an additional 346,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 35,169 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 200,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 25.0% during the first quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 59,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.4% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 481,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.86. 40,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,920. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $23.16.

