Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,278 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,278 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Barclays increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $72.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,149,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

