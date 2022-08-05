Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.20-$10.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.67. 210,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $176.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.54.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several research firms have commented on RRX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.60.

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $978,777,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $793,975,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $266,837,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $154,043,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $143,144,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.