Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.97 EPS.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $614.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $747.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $600.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $635.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $209,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $210,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $258,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $697.85.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

