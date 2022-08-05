Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Truist Financial

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RNST. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Renasant to $32.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Hovde Group raised Renasant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.
Renasant stock opened at $33.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $32.64. Renasant has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.13.
Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.
