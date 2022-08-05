Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.
Rent-A-Center Stock Up 13.3 %
RCII stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.67.
Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 191.55%.
Insider Activity at Rent-A-Center
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent-A-Center
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCII. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,333,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,777,000 after purchasing an additional 189,510 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 423,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after acquiring an additional 89,474 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 72,528 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth $1,740,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 52,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RCII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens cut shares of Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
