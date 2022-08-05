Reply (OTC:RPYTF) Upgraded to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Reply (OTC:RPYTF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cheuvreux raised shares of Reply from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a €119.00 ($122.68) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Reply Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:RPYTF remained flat at $121.80 during trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.18. Reply has a 12 month low of $121.80 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

Reply Company Profile

Reply S.p.A. provides consulting, system integration, application management, and business process outsourcing services in Italy and internationally. The company concepts, designs, develops, and implements solutions based on communication channels and digital media. It offers Axulus, an accelerator for the Industrial Internet of Thing; Brick Reply, a platform for digital transformation of industrial operations; China Beats, a market intelligence and social listening platform solution; Discovery Reply, an enterprise digital experience management platform; Logistics Execution Architecture Reply, a digital platform for agile and connected supply chains; and Pulse Reply, a solution that combines data science and marketing intelligence activities in an agile dashboard.

