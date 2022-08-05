Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.77-$4.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.77 to $4.80 EPS.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.90. 1,372,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,999. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Republic Services by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $139.00 target price on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.