Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 5th (CVNA, DASH, DLX, EPAM, FVRR, OLED, PCTY, PLTK, RM, SYNA)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, August 5th:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc from $142.00 to $95.00.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $115.00.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX)

had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $42.00 to $36.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc. from $400.00 to $440.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $50.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. from $175.00 to $145.00.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc. from $240.00 to $265.00.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $52.00.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price cut by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $200.00 to $185.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. from $150.00 to $125.00.

