Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 5th (CVNA, DASH, DLX, EPAM, FVRR, OLED, PCTY, PLTK, RM, SYNA)

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, August 5th:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc from $142.00 to $95.00.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $115.00.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $42.00 to $36.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc. from $400.00 to $440.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $50.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. from $175.00 to $145.00.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc. from $240.00 to $265.00.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $52.00.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price cut by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $200.00 to $185.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. from $150.00 to $125.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.