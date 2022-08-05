ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $13,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,398,935,000 after acquiring an additional 360,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,699,351,000 after acquiring an additional 255,361 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,544,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $374,497,000 after acquiring an additional 192,434 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $293,743,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 793,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,651,000 after acquiring an additional 49,689 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

ResMed Stock Performance

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $1,115,761.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,678,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,327,758 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

RMD traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $240.28. 7,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,408. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.15 and a 200-day moving average of $226.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $301.34.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

