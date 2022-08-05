Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th.

Restaurant Brands International has a payout ratio of 66.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.3%.

QSR stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $65.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.50.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $222,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

