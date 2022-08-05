Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,140,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $39.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.65. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.64 and a 12 month high of $47.34.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.