Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Boosts Position in Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at $1,514,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 887,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 10.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 241,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 22,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on RITM shares. Piper Sandler lowered Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Rithm Capital Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of RITM opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.68. Rithm Capital Corporation has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corporation will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.25%.

About Rithm Capital

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

