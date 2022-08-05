Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Grows Stock Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 312.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 63,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -3.81%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

