Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Purchases 2,877 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 257.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of CG opened at $38.38 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $177,819.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,878.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,095,455 shares of company stock valued at $80,952,972 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

