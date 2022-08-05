Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 47,901.8% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after buying an additional 2,371,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,078,000 after buying an additional 1,348,687 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,126,000 after buying an additional 1,103,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 111.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,584,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,802,000 after buying an additional 836,243 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.01.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 371.13%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

