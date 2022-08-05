Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its position in shares of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,820 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Red Cat were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Highland Management Partners 9 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCAT opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $117.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of -0.01.

Red Cat ( NASDAQ:RCAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 181.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Thompson acquired 11,600 shares of Red Cat stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,056.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,699,068 shares in the company, valued at $27,429,986.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It offers commercial and government unmanned aerial vehicle technology for reconnaissance, public safety, and inspection applications. The company also provides First Person View (FPV) video goggles; and software and hardware solutions that enable drones to complete inspection services in locations where global positioning systems are not available.

