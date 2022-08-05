Reviewing Sovos Brands (SOVO) & The Competition

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sovos Brands to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sovos Brands and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sovos Brands 0 0 12 0 3.00 Sovos Brands Competitors 269 1078 1267 27 2.40

Sovos Brands currently has a consensus price target of $17.73, suggesting a potential upside of 11.84%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 30.52%. Given Sovos Brands’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sovos Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sovos Brands $719.19 million $1.92 million -44.03 Sovos Brands Competitors $7.65 billion $1.07 billion -3.10

This table compares Sovos Brands and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sovos Brands’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sovos Brands. Sovos Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.3% of Sovos Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sovos Brands and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sovos Brands -4.47% 9.08% 3.94% Sovos Brands Competitors -380.48% -11.11% -4.74%

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands. The company sells its products principally to retail outlets and wholesale distributors, including traditional supermarkets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, wholesalers, specialty food distributors, military commissaries, and non-food outlets, such as drug store chains, dollar stores, and e-commerce retailers. Sovos Brands, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

