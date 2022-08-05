RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $6.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.14. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Activity at RF Industries

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 9,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $61,094.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 521,322 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,196.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RF Industries

RF Industries Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in RF Industries by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RF Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

