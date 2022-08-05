RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,400 ($29.41) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.01) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,900 ($47.79).

Shares of LON:RHIM opened at GBX 1,994 ($24.43) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £937.16 million and a PE ratio of 450.11. RHI Magnesita has a 1 year low of GBX 1,801.28 ($22.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,134 ($50.66). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,158.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,541.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a €0.50 ($0.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

