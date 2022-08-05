RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,400 ($29.41) price target on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.01) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,900 ($47.79).
RHI Magnesita Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of LON:RHIM opened at GBX 1,994 ($24.43) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £937.16 million and a PE ratio of 450.11. RHI Magnesita has a 1 year low of GBX 1,801.28 ($22.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,134 ($50.66). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,158.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,541.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11.
RHI Magnesita Cuts Dividend
About RHI Magnesita
RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.
