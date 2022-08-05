Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $390.13

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 390.13 ($4.78) and traded as high as GBX 412 ($5.05). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 412 ($5.05), with a volume of 29,776 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.90) price target on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Ricardo alerts:

Ricardo Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 377.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 389.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £252.61 million and a P/E ratio of 3,711.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.08.

Ricardo Company Profile

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through five segments: Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.